Zelensky will go to the Philippines after Singapore-mass media

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58267 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102949 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146072 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150476 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246684 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173314 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164718 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148223 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223812 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113024 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61054 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100169 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 30615 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41178 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34149 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246685 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223812 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235983 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222909 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 58272 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34149 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41178 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112159 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113107 views
Zelensky will go to the Philippines after Singapore-mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44187 views

Zelensky will visit the Philippines after his trip to Singapore, which will be his first visit to this country since being elected president in 2019.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to the Philippines after Singapore. This will be his first visit to the country since being elected president in 2019. This is reported by Rappler, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Zelensky will arrive in the capital of the Philippines, Manila, late on Sunday after a trip to Singapore.

This is his first visit to Manila since being elected president in 2019.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Singapore held a meeting with the head of the city-state, Tarman Shanmugaratnam. During the discussion of the leaders of the states, preparations for the first Peace Summit were discussed; the development of Ukrainian-Singapore relations was also discussed.

Olga Rozgon

Politics
philippinesPhilippines
sinhapurSingapore
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising