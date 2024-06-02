Zelensky will go to the Philippines after Singapore-mass media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to the Philippines after Singapore. This will be his first visit to the country since being elected president in 2019. This is reported by Rappler, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Zelensky will arrive in the capital of the Philippines, Manila, late on Sunday after a trip to Singapore.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Singapore held a meeting with the head of the city-state, Tarman Shanmugaratnam. During the discussion of the leaders of the states, preparations for the first Peace Summit were discussed; the development of Ukrainian-Singapore relations was also discussed.