Zelensky: Ukraine needs long-range potential for Russia to be motivated to seek peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should have a long-range potential not only in relation to the occupied territory of Ukraine, but also in relation to Russian territory, as this could force Russia to seek peace. Zelensky said this at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, UNN reports .

I am glad that the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy are represented here. I want to say this openly so that there is no speculation. Thanks to our joint courage, we have carried out very important operations, particularly in Crimea. These operations allowed us to return security to the Black Sea and our food exports. Now we hear that your long-range policy has not changed, but we see changes in the ATACMS, Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles - a shortage of missiles and cooperation. And this applies even to our territory occupied by Russia, including Crimea. We consider such steps to be wrong. We need to have this long-range capability not only for the occupied territory of Ukraine, but also for Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace - Zelensky said.

