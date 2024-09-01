Zelensky: Ukraine is working to expand the zone of destruction of Russian facilities

Ukraine is working to make as many Russian military facilities as possible available for strikes by Ukrainian weapons. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports .

Details

“The terrorist state must feel what war is like. We are working to make sure that as many Russian military facilities, Russian logistics, and critical objects of their military economy as possible are within the reach of our weapons. Now our drones are providing this,” Zelenskyy said.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone in Ukraine who works to develop and produce drones and to benefit the national missile program, as well as to the entire foreign policy team that convinces partners that long-range capability is the key to ending this war.

The President emphasized that Ukraine is able to fulfill some of the tasks with its drones and missiles, but real peace, real end to the war unleashed by Russia is a complex task.

“And to force Russia to peace, to move from false rhetoric about negotiations to steps to end the war, to clear our land from occupation and occupants, we need effective tools,” the Head of State emphasized.

