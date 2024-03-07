Zelensky to visit Turkey on March 8 - media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to Turkey on March 8, 2024, UNN reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to media reports, during the visit, the parties will discuss the course of the war between Ukraine and Russia, the ongoing situation, the situation with the extension of the Grain Corridor agreement, and the search for lasting peace in the region.

Putin's visit to Turkey postponed - Russian media

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will exchange views on strengthening relations between Turkey and Ukraine," the statement said.

Erdogan declares support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and reiterates his offer of "peace talks"