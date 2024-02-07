Putin's visit to Turkey postponed - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey, which was scheduled for February 12, has been postponed. This was reported by a diplomatic source in Turkey to TASS, without specifying the details, UNN reports.

Earlier, journalist of the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet Hande Firat reported that the visit of the Russian president to Turkey was postponed to a later date.

According to the Russian media, the Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, did not confirm that Putin's visit to Turkey had been postponed, "no dates have been announced.

Preparations for a contact between Putin and Erdogan continue, Peskov said.

