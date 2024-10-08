Zelensky: The third month of fighting in the Kursk region is underway, we maintain the necessary pressure on Russia - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintain the necessary pressure on Russia in the Kursk direction. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"Today, there is also a separate and lengthy report by the Chief of the Army on our actions at the front, on all defense operations, as well as on the Kursk operation - now the third month of fighting in the Kursk region is underway, and we maintain the necessary pressure on Russia in this direction," Zelensky said.

He added that he had also heard reports from the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov on the processes taking place in the enemy's system and Ukraine's influence on them, as well as a report from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on the details of cooperation with partners.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the provision of weapons and equipment to the Defense Forces. The priorities for the defense industry for the next year have been determined, including missiles, drones and shells.