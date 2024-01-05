ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky shows how Ukrainian children live with air raid alert

Zelensky shows how Ukrainian children live with air raid alert

Zelensky emphasizes Ukraine's fight for its people, calling for further global support and justice against russian aggression. He promises to restore normalcy and bring russia to justice.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's telegrams include a video about how Ukrainian children live with air raid alerts. The head of state also noted that Ukraine is fighting "not for something abstract," but for people "who deserve a peaceful life without air raids," UNN reports.

Everyone who fights and works for Ukraine, and everyone in the world who helps us, is not protecting something abstract, but our people, our children, who just want to live. Millions of little Ukrainians who deserve a peaceful life without air raids and fair and dignified treatment. We will win this.

- the President wrote under the video.

Details

Zelenskyy promised that Ukraine would restore normal life for all its people. He also emphasized that the international community, together with Ukrainians, must ensure that Russia is fully responsible for everything it has done against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian head of state also emphasized that this year work should continue on strengthening sanctions against Russia, as well as on bringing to justice Russian war criminals who abduct our children.

"Ukraine deserves to win this battle to protect life," Zelensky concluded his post.

Recall

Russian President Vladimir putin issued a decree on granting Ukrainian orphans and children left without parental care russian citizenship. This was done to ensure that deported Ukrainian children do not "legally" remain in Russia

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyWar

