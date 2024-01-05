Zelensky shows how Ukrainian children live with air raid alert

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's telegrams include a video about how Ukrainian children live with air raid alerts. The head of state also noted that Ukraine is fighting "not for something abstract," but for people "who deserve a peaceful life without air raids," UNN reports.

Everyone who fights and works for Ukraine, and everyone in the world who helps us, is not protecting something abstract, but our people, our children, who just want to live. Millions of little Ukrainians who deserve a peaceful life without air raids and fair and dignified treatment. We will win this. - the President wrote under the video.

Details

Zelenskyy promised that Ukraine would restore normal life for all its people. He also emphasized that the international community, together with Ukrainians, must ensure that Russia is fully responsible for everything it has done against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian head of state also emphasized that this year work should continue on strengthening sanctions against Russia, as well as on bringing to justice Russian war criminals who abduct our children.

"Ukraine deserves to win this battle to protect life," Zelensky concluded his post.

Russian President Vladimir putin issued a decree on granting Ukrainian orphans and children left without parental care russian citizenship. This was done to ensure that deported Ukrainian children do not "legally" remain in Russia