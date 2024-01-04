Preparing Crimean children for war in Ukraine: Aksyonov's associate is suspected of collaboration

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has served in absentia a notice of suspicion to Ania Grigoryan, an associate of the so-called "head" of the occupied Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, for calling on Crimean schoolchildren to prepare for war against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

The Security Service has collected evidence against collaborator Ani Grigoryan, the "deputy" head of the occupation "Committee of Youth Policy of Crimea." She was appointed to this "position" under the personal patronage of Gauleiter Aksyonov in November 2022 to massively impose Kremlin propaganda on the younger generation - the SBU said in a statement.

Details

It is noted that while being in the ranks of the invading "government", Grigoryan publicly calls on Crimean schoolchildren to prepare for war against Ukraine and enter Russian military schools. She spoke with such "theses" to a hundred students in Foros at a school assembly this fall.

She is also the head of the so-called "Avangard" center for military and patriotic education, which was created by the occupiers on the peninsula. There, Russian instructors teach local schoolchildren in grades 9-11 combat tactics and conduct firearms training with children. In addition to the military "course," students are "processed" ideologically to form a hostile attitude toward Ukraine and prepare them to participate in hostilities against the Defense Forces.

In order to force children to join Avangard, the collaborator gives direct instructions to school principals and works with parents.

Based on the evidence gathered, SBU investigators served Hryhorian in absentia a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration, voluntary occupation by a citizen of Ukraine of a position related to the performance of organizational, administrative or administrative and economic functions in illegal authorities established in the temporarily occupied territory, including in the occupation administration of the aggressor state).

