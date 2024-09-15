Zelensky: Russia used about 30 missiles, more than 800 CABs and almost 300 attack drones against Ukraine in a week

This week, the Russians have used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs and almost 300 attack drones against Ukraine. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

This week, the Russians have used about 30 missiles of various types, over 800 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 300 attack drones against Ukraine. Ukraine needs strong support from our partners in our defense of life against Russian terror: Air defense, long-range capabilities, support for our soldiers. All that will help make Russia end this war - Zelensky wrote.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. Zelenskyy thanked them for their support and announced the presentation of Ukraine's victory plan to Biden and the US presidential candidates.