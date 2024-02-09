Zelensky presents Zaluzhny with the Order of the Golden Star

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the Order of the Golden Star to former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy . This was reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the president awarded state awards and the title of Hero of Ukraine to the soldiers who, together with all those who defended our country and Ukrainian life, determine the fate of Ukraine.

Valery Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was among the awardees. In addition, the award was received by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

Addition

The decree awarding the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny the title of Hero of Ukraine appeared on the head of state's website this afternoon.