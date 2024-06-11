Zelensky on the peace summit: we offer a fundamentally different format so that no one can disrupt the agreements

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136596 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141826 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234068 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170161 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162869 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147395 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217150 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112886 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203798 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zelensky on the peace summit: we offer a fundamentally different format so that no one can disrupt the agreements

Zelensky on the peace summit: we offer a fundamentally different format so that no one can disrupt the agreements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29199 views

Ukraine offers a fundamentally different format, so that no one can manipulate or disrupt the agreements, as Russia has done many times.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that holding a peace summit in Switzerland  is a joint success of Ukraine and dozens of countries, and that Ukraine offers a fundamentally different format so that no one can manipulate and disrupt the agreements. Zelensky stated this during a speech at a special plenary session of the German Bundestag, reports UNN.

Details

In just a few days, together with the German Chancellor and other leaders of Europe and the world, we will meet in Switzerland for the inaugural peace summit. Russia tried to disrupt this summit, but it will take place. And this is a common success of Ukraine and dozens of countries. Usually, after a war, circumstances were determined either by the victors or by a few strong ones who intervened and imposed something on everyone else against their will. Now we propose a fundamentally different format, so that no one can manipulate or disrupt the agreements, as Russia has done many times

Zelensky said.

He noted that countries from all parts of the world will be represented at the peace summit.

"Everyone has a common goal - we have started step by step restoring security and moving towards real peace. Begin step by step to restore the effectiveness of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international law that guarantee the sovereignty, territorial integrity of states, as well as the rights of people. We want to give diplomacy a chance and have gathered about a hundred States for this purpose. Ukraine has never relied solely on the power of arms," Zelensky added.

Recall

Currently, 90 States and organizations have registered to participate in the peace summit, which aims to pave the way for peace in Ukraine, which Switzerland will hold on June 15-16.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
bundestagBundestag
united-nationsUnited Nations
switzerlandSwitzerland
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

