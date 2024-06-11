Zelensky on the peace summit: we offer a fundamentally different format so that no one can disrupt the agreements

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that holding a peace summit in Switzerland is a joint success of Ukraine and dozens of countries, and that Ukraine offers a fundamentally different format so that no one can manipulate and disrupt the agreements. Zelensky stated this during a speech at a special plenary session of the German Bundestag, reports UNN.

Details

In just a few days, together with the German Chancellor and other leaders of Europe and the world, we will meet in Switzerland for the inaugural peace summit. Russia tried to disrupt this summit, but it will take place. And this is a common success of Ukraine and dozens of countries. Usually, after a war, circumstances were determined either by the victors or by a few strong ones who intervened and imposed something on everyone else against their will. Now we propose a fundamentally different format, so that no one can manipulate or disrupt the agreements, as Russia has done many times Zelensky said.

He noted that countries from all parts of the world will be represented at the peace summit.

"Everyone has a common goal - we have started step by step restoring security and moving towards real peace. Begin step by step to restore the effectiveness of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international law that guarantee the sovereignty, territorial integrity of states, as well as the rights of people. We want to give diplomacy a chance and have gathered about a hundred States for this purpose. Ukraine has never relied solely on the power of arms," Zelensky added.

Recall

Currently, 90 States and organizations have registered to participate in the peace summit, which aims to pave the way for peace in Ukraine, which Switzerland will hold on June 15-16.