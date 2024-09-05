Zelensky on mobilization: it is going according to plan and calculations

In Ukraine, mobilization is going according to the plan and calculations of the General Command and the General Staff. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, according to a correspondent of UNN .

At the end of May this year, Zelensky stated that mobilization was still going on in Ukraine. However, after the law on its intensification, it increased.

On May 18, the law on strengthening mobilization came into force.

In two months, from May 18 to July 16, 2024, 4,690,496 Ukrainians liable for military service updated their military registration data in accordance with the requirements of the law: 3,028,066 - through the Reserve+ mobile application, 1,152,227 - through administrative service centers, and 510,203 - through territorial recruitment and social support centers.