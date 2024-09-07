Zelensky: no consensus on strikes on Russia yet

President Zelensky said that no consensus has been reached on authorizing strikes on Russian territory, but expressed hope that at least one country could be convinced, after which others could support this decision. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

There is no consensus yet. To be honest, I remember working on the use of appropriate weapons in the temporarily occupied Crimea. There was no consensus then either, but it is important to find the key to at least one country, and then others can follow. I am really counting on it ,” the president said.

Zelensky said that he had met with world leaders to resolve the issue of Ukraine's use of long-range weapons in Russia.

If the situation in the country allows me to go to the UN General Assembly in September, we will summarize the results of all these meetings with President Biden ,” he added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that delaying the authorization of Ukraine to use long-range weapons and the supply of long-range weapons themselves is giving Russia the opportunity to build additional military infrastructure at a greater distance.