Zelensky honors the memory of Babyn Yar victims

On the 83rd anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims of mass Nazi executions during the occupation of Kyiv in 1941-1943. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

It is reported that the ceremony of honoring the memory of the executed Jews and other victims of the Nazis, which took place on the territory of the Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve, was also attended by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, Mykola Tochytskyi, rabbis and ambassadors.

Representatives of Jewish religious organizations read a memorial prayer. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked all those present who honored the memory of the victims.

"We cannot forget about such terrible times - fascism, Nazism. We must remind everyone of this. Not only in Ukraine, but also to remind everyone abroad that such terrible times cannot come back again," he emphasized.

The Head of State also noted the significant contribution of the Allied countries and the Jewish people to the victory over Nazism.

During the occupation, the Nazis killed about 100,000 people in Babyn Yar, almost the entire Jewish population of the city. On September 29-30, 1941 alone, they shot more than 30,000 people in Kyiv: children, women, and the elderly. The path along which local residents were driven to Babyn Yar was called the "Road of Death.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the Babyn Yar tragedy should have taught the world that it is necessary to stand guard over humanity, life and justice.