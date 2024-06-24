$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8628 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 108497 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116543 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131700 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195815 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237404 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146123 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369804 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182250 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149737 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Zelensky held a meeting with the military: the biggest attention now is in the Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46235 views

President Zelensky held a meeting with the military leadership of Ukraine, paying special attention to the situation in the Donetsk region, personnel changes, including the appointment of new commanders, and ensuring proper supply of troops.

Zelensky held a meeting with the military: the biggest attention now is in the Donetsk region

On Monday, June 24, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the military leadership. The head of state stated this in his evening video message, Reports UNN.

Details 

According to Zelensky, most attention is paid to the Donetsk direction today.

The first is a meeting with the military. In the morning. They were the commander-in-chief, chief of the General Staff, and Minister of Defense. We discussed the situation in key areas. The biggest attention now is paid to the Donetsk region. And supply our forces with everything they need

- said the head of state. 

In addition, personnel issues were also on the agenda. Zelensky announced the replacement of the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol. His place will be taken by Brigadier General Andrey Gnatov.

Also today there was a report on Pokrovsk – the consequences of Russian missile strikes.

Dozens of people were injured, including three children. Four people were killed. My condolences to my family and friends. We will definitely respond to this blow to Russia – we will respond absolutely fairly

Zelensky said.

Addition

On Monday, June 24, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the new head of the Department, Colonel Alexey Morozov, to the staff of the State Security Department.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the rank of Major General to Brigadier General Yevhen Khmara and the rank of Colonel General Denis Kilimnik.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
