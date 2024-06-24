Zelensky held a meeting with the military: the biggest attention now is in the Donetsk region

On Monday, June 24, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the military leadership. The head of state stated this in his evening video message, Reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelensky, most attention is paid to the Donetsk direction today.

The first is a meeting with the military. In the morning. They were the commander-in-chief, chief of the General Staff, and Minister of Defense. We discussed the situation in key areas. The biggest attention now is paid to the Donetsk region. And supply our forces with everything they need - said the head of state.

In addition, personnel issues were also on the agenda. Zelensky announced the replacement of the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol. His place will be taken by Brigadier General Andrey Gnatov.

Also today there was a report on Pokrovsk – the consequences of Russian missile strikes.

Dozens of people were injured, including three children. Four people were killed. My condolences to my family and friends. We will definitely respond to this blow to Russia – we will respond absolutely fairly Zelensky said.

Addition

On Monday, June 24, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the new head of the Department, Colonel Alexey Morozov, to the staff of the State Security Department.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the rank of Major General to Brigadier General Yevhen Khmara and the rank of Colonel General Denis Kilimnik.