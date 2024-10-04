Zelensky held a meeting in Sumy region: they talked about energy protection

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Sumy region. The main issue was the protection of infrastructure, energy and air defense. There are solutions to support the region. Zelensky said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"Today I am in Sumy region, working in the region. I held a meeting of the Council here. The main issue is the protection of our infrastructure, our energy sector - the work of air defense. There was a report from our military - the Air Force, the Vostok Command, and a report from the Minister of Energy. There were representatives of state-owned energy companies, heads of the entire vertical between the government and communities. There are decisions to support the region, and there will be separate meetings on the energy sector in Sumy and our other border regions. Before winter, the most important thing is a safety margin," Zelensky said.

He thanked everyone who is in Ukraine, with Ukraine, who fights and works for the country, who teaches children and who preserves Ukrainian culture.

Zelenskyy also said that there were reports from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine and law enforcement officers.

"Commander-in-Chief Syrsky's report on the front includes the Donetsk area, Kharkiv region, the south of the country, the border, Kursk region. He visited our soldiers participating in the Kursk operation - the 82nd Brigade. I honored them with state awards. I am proud of the bravery of all our guys, our soldiers!" Zelensky said.

Addendum

Today , Zelensky started a trip to Sumy region. He met with the military and heard a report from the commander.