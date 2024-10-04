Zelensky held a meeting in Sumy region: they talked about energy protection

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98549 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109390 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111488 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 44316 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51520 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166033 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172369 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199750 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188706 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141592 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141653 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137816 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154717 views
Zelensky held a meeting in Sumy region: they talked about energy protection

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23186 views

The President of Ukraine chaired a meeting of the Security Council in Sumy region, discussing the protection of infrastructure and energy. Zelenskyy visits the 82nd Brigade soldiers participating in the Kursk operation and presents them with state awards.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Sumy region. The main issue was the protection of infrastructure, energy and air defense. There are solutions to support the region. Zelensky said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"Today I am in Sumy region, working in the region. I held a meeting of the Council here. The main issue is the protection of our infrastructure, our energy sector - the work of air defense. There was a report from our military - the Air Force, the Vostok Command, and a report from the Minister of Energy. There were representatives of state-owned energy companies, heads of the entire vertical between the government and communities. There are decisions to support the region, and there will be separate meetings on the energy sector in Sumy and our other border regions. Before winter, the most important thing is a safety margin," Zelensky said.

He thanked everyone who is in Ukraine, with Ukraine, who fights and works for the country, who teaches children and who preserves Ukrainian culture.

Zelenskyy also said that there were reports from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine and law enforcement officers.

"Commander-in-Chief Syrsky's report on the front includes the Donetsk area, Kharkiv region, the south of the country, the border, Kursk region. He visited our soldiers participating in the Kursk operation - the 82nd Brigade. I honored them with state awards. I am proud of the bravery of all our guys, our soldiers!" Zelensky said.

Addendum

Today , Zelensky started a trip to Sumy region. He met with the military and heard a report from the commander. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

