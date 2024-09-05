Zelensky fired three deputy heads of the Presidential Office. Two of them went to the Cabinet of Ministers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120304 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123252 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201208 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155080 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153634 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143272 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199736 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112454 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188311 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105112 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 78517 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 50235 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 60385 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 89527 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 67924 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201218 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199741 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188314 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215024 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203053 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 21121 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150565 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149772 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153812 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144717 views
Zelensky fired three deputy heads of the Presidential Office. Two of them went to the Cabinet of Ministers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18414 views

The President of Ukraine dismissed Tochytskyi, Kuleba and Sokolovska from their positions as deputy heads of the Prosecutor General's Office. Kuleba and Tochytskyi have been promoted to new positions in the government, while Sokolovska's fate is still unknown.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed three deputy heads of the Presidential Office - Mykola Tochytskyi, Oleksiy Kuleba and Yulia Sokolovska - by signing the relevant decrees, UNN reports.

"Dismiss Mykola Tochytskyi from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 614/2024.

"Dismiss Oleksiy Volodymyrovych Kuleba from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 615/2024.

"Dismiss Yulia Sokolovska from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 616/2024.

Kuleba and Tochytskyi received new positions in the government. The former became Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Community and Territorial Development, and the latter became Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications.

It is not yet known whether Yulia Sokolovska will get a new position in the President's team. Prior to her appointment to the Presidential Administration, she was the Minister of Social Policy.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

