Zelensky fired three deputy heads of the Presidential Office. Two of them went to the Cabinet of Ministers
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine dismissed Tochytskyi, Kuleba and Sokolovska from their positions as deputy heads of the Prosecutor General's Office. Kuleba and Tochytskyi have been promoted to new positions in the government, while Sokolovska's fate is still unknown.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed three deputy heads of the Presidential Office - Mykola Tochytskyi, Oleksiy Kuleba and Yulia Sokolovska - by signing the relevant decrees, UNN reports.
"Dismiss Mykola Tochytskyi from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 614/2024.
"Dismiss Oleksiy Volodymyrovych Kuleba from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 615/2024.
"Dismiss Yulia Sokolovska from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 616/2024.
Kuleba and Tochytskyi received new positions in the government. The former became Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Community and Territorial Development, and the latter became Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications.
It is not yet known whether Yulia Sokolovska will get a new position in the President's team. Prior to her appointment to the Presidential Administration, she was the Minister of Social Policy.