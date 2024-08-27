Zelensky: Durov's detention does not affect Telegram's work in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France will not affect the app's operation in Ukraine. He said this during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

I don't know the details of this case, to be honest. And I don't think anyone does. But today, his detention (of Telegram founder Pavel Durov - ed.) does not affect the fact that Telegram works in Ukraine - Zelensky said.

He says that Ukraine's policy “in such sensitive issues” will be in line with the relevant policies of the EU countries.

Recall

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained on August 24 at the Paris airport on suspicion of involvement in terrorism, fraud and drug trafficking.