Zelensky dismisses Vityuk as head of SBU Counterintelligence Department

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Ilya Vityuk, whose wife bought an apartment for more than UAH 20 million during the war, from the post of head of the Department for Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Information Security of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"To dismiss Vityuk Ilya Anatoliyovych from the position of the Head of the Department for Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Information Security of the Security Service of Ukraine," reads the decree No. 257/2024.

Recall

In early April, journalists of Slidstvo.info published information that they had found an apartment purchased in December 2023 for more than UAH 20 million at the market price from Ilya Vityuk's wife. However, the official's declaration states that UAH 12.8 million was paid for the apartment.

After the publication of this investigation, the journalist Yevhen Shulhat, who worked on the investigation, was attempted to be served with a summons by TCC employees, who, according to the agency, were told that SBU officer Oleksiy Bilenko, a person close to Ilya Vityuk, could have given instructions to TCC representatives to serve the journalist with the summons.

Slidstvo.info also reported that Vityuk filmed the shootings on Maidan by Berkut as an operative of the service.

Subsequently, the media reportedthat the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, had suspended Ilya Vityuk from his duties while the circumstances published by Slidstvo-info journalists were being investigated. It was also reported that, according to the decision of the SBU Head, Vitiuk would serve in a combat unit of the DKIB, which performs defense tasks and destroys the enemy and its equipment directly at the front together with the CSO "A".