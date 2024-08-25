Zelensky calls for tougher sanctions and faster arms supplies

In his evening address, Zelenskyy called for tougher sanctions against Russia and its associates. He emphasized the importance of the frozen Russian assets being used to protect Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

“There is a G7 decision on 50 billion for Ukraine from Russian assets. And we need a real mechanism to ensure that this year the funds are used to support our state and people,” the President emphasized

Zelenskyy also drew attention to the need for rapid delivery of defense weapons to Ukraine. “We have some high-profile announcements of defense packages from partners that have not been fully implemented for months. This is especially important on the eve of the school year,” he added.

The President thanked all the Ukrainian military who ensure Russia's responsibility at the front, particularly in Donetsk and Kursk regions. He also noted the successes of Ukrainian weapons developers, such as the new Palianytsia drone missile. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs not only its own weapons, but also international support, including systems such as ATACMS, Storm Shadow, Scalp, and other weapons from partners.

