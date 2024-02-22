Zelensky appoints former Ukroboronprom director general as ambassador to Azerbaijan

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2808 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48370 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186364 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108211 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 364386 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294181 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210702 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242977 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254426 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160563 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+13°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 107976 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 186364 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 364386 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242839 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294181 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6926 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32385 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56269 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42516 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112978 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky appoints former Ukroboronprom director general as ambassador to Azerbaijan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22007 views

President Zelenskyy appoints the former director general of Ukroboronprom as Ukraine's new ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Zelensky appoints former Ukroboronprom director general as ambassador to Azerbaijan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Ukroboronprom director general Yuriy Husyev as Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, UNN reports.

To appoint Yurii Veniaminovych Husiev Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Azerbaijan

- Zelensky's decree says.

Zelensky dismissed Vladyslav Kanevsky from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Azerbaijan by another decree .

 Zelenskyy dismissed Yuriy Husyev from the post of CEO of the State Concern Ukroboronprom in 2023.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Azerbaijan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
