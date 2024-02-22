Zelensky appoints former Ukroboronprom director general as ambassador to Azerbaijan
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy appoints the former director general of Ukroboronprom as Ukraine's new ambassador to Azerbaijan.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Ukroboronprom director general Yuriy Husyev as Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, UNN reports.
To appoint Yurii Veniaminovych Husiev Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Azerbaijan
Zelensky dismissed Vladyslav Kanevsky from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Azerbaijan by another decree .
Addendum
Zelenskyy dismissed Yuriy Husyev from the post of CEO of the State Concern Ukroboronprom in 2023.