Zelensky appoints former Ukroboronprom director general as ambassador to Azerbaijan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Ukroboronprom director general Yuriy Husyev as Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, UNN reports.

To appoint Yurii Veniaminovych Husiev Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Azerbaijan - Zelensky's decree says.

Zelensky dismissed Vladyslav Kanevsky from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Azerbaijan by another decree .

Zelenskyy dismissed Yuriy Husyev from the post of CEO of the State Concern Ukroboronprom in 2023.