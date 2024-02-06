YouTube has blocked more than 40 Russian regional TV channels, and Mikhalkov's channel

YouTube has blocked about 40 Russian regional affiliates of VGTRK. The reasons are not explained, Russian media complain. However, experts are sure that the Russian media were turned off because of sanctions, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, the official channel GTRK "St. Petersburg" went into the shadow bank.

According to reports from the regions, the YouTube channels of GTRK in the Northwestern Federal District have been blocked in the Arkhangelsk, Murmansk, Novgorod, Pskov regions, the Republic of Karelia and the Komi Republic. - the St. Petersburg branch of the Russian Union of Journalists (SZhR) reported

Ros Media noted that VGTRK's technical specialists are working on a solution to the problem. At the same time, experts believe that the blocking is related to sanctions against Russia, which is waging a bloody war against Ukraine.

In a commentary to a Russian publication, Mikhail Klimarev, executive director of the non-profit organization Society for the Protection of Internet Mikhail Klimarev, executive director of the non-profit organization Society for the Protection of the Internet, said that the VGTRK holding company had been placed on the US and EU sanctions lists.

Hands down. - Klimarev commented.

Russian director Nikita Mikhalkov's YouTube channel Besogon TV was also banned. Since March 2011, Mikhalkov has been broadcasting on YouTube about conspiracy theories, including claims about Microsoft founder Bill Gates's plans to chip the world's population, and speculation about disinformation about protests in Belarus in 2020. His show was broadcast on Russia 24 television channel from 2014 to 2020.

Note that Mikhalkov is also on the EU sanctions list, from December 2022.

Optional

Since 2022, YouTube has blocked several official channels of Russian media, including RBC, Channel One, TNT, and Russia Today. The YouTube channel of Alexander Malkevich, general director of the St. Petersburg TV channel, was blocked last July.