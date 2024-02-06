YouTube has blocked more than 40 Russian regional TV channels, and Mikhalkov's channel

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 21300 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104902 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133075 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132814 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173606 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170592 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278664 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178094 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167071 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148763 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 40249 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100571 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100132 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102055 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 55933 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 21300 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278664 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246873 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232055 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257455 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 21062 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133075 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104936 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105002 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121224 views
YouTube has blocked more than 40 Russian regional TV channels, and Mikhalkov's channel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36226 views

YouTube has blocked about 40 Russian regional affiliates of VGTRK because of sanctions imposed against russia over the war in Ukraine.

YouTube has blocked about 40 Russian regional affiliates of VGTRK. The reasons are not explained, Russian media complain. However, experts are sure that the Russian media were turned off because of sanctions, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, the official channel GTRK "St. Petersburg" went into the shadow bank.

According to reports from the regions, the YouTube channels of GTRK in the Northwestern Federal District have been blocked in the Arkhangelsk, Murmansk, Novgorod, Pskov regions, the Republic of Karelia and the Komi Republic.

- the St. Petersburg branch of the Russian Union of Journalists (SZhR) reported

Ros Media noted that VGTRK's technical specialists are working on a solution to the problem. At the same time, experts believe that the blocking is related to sanctions against Russia, which is waging a bloody war against Ukraine.

Image

In a commentary to a Russian publication, Mikhail Klimarev, executive director of the non-profit organization Society for the Protection of Internet Mikhail Klimarev, executive director of the non-profit organization Society for the Protection of the Internet, said that the VGTRK holding company had been placed on the US and EU sanctions lists.

Hands down. 

- Klimarev commented.

Russian director Nikita Mikhalkov's YouTube channel Besogon TV was also banned. Since March 2011, Mikhalkov has been broadcasting on YouTube about conspiracy theories, including claims about Microsoft founder Bill Gates's plans to chip the world's population, and speculation about disinformation about protests in Belarus in 2020. His show was broadcast on Russia 24 television channel from 2014 to 2020.

Note that Mikhalkov is also on the EU sanctions list, from December 2022.

Optional

Since 2022, YouTube has blocked several official channels of Russian media, including RBC, Channel One, TNT, and Russia Today. The YouTube channel of Alexander Malkevich, general director of the St. Petersburg TV channel, was blocked last July.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsMultimedia

