Yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa: former deputy brigade commander of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade killed

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26873 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 96870 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63753 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 259605 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223452 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188007 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228791 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251072 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157028 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372024 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35369 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 96870 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 259605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 205984 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223452 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17983 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26319 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26420 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61231 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 68531 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa: former deputy brigade commander of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32176 views

The former deputy commander of the 56th Separate Mariupol Infantry Brigade, his wife and their 7-month-old daughter were killed during the Russian attack on Odesa.

Yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa: former deputy brigade commander of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade killed

As a result of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa, the former deputy commander of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of Mariupol, Oleh Kravets, was killed along with his wife and seven-month-old daughter. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the brigade. 

On March 2, 2024, as a result of a rocket attack on a residential building in Odesa, the former deputy commander of the brigade for moral and psychological support, Colonel Kravets Oleh Volodymyrovych, tragically died

- the brigade said in a statement. 

Reportedly, his wife, Tetyana, who also recently served in the same brigade, and their 7-month-old daughter, Liza, were killed in the Russian attack.

The search for two more children, 9-year-old Serhiy and 8-year-old Zlata, continues, the brigade said. 

The brutal murder of an entire family by the aggressor's army resonates with pain in the hearts of all of us! Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims! The enemy will answer for every crime! We will not forget! We will not forgive!

-  the report says.

It is currently known that 10 people, including 3 children, were killed in yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Odesa
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14