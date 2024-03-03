Yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa: former deputy brigade commander of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade killed

As a result of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa, the former deputy commander of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of Mariupol, Oleh Kravets, was killed along with his wife and seven-month-old daughter. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the brigade.

On March 2, 2024, as a result of a rocket attack on a residential building in Odesa, the former deputy commander of the brigade for moral and psychological support, Colonel Kravets Oleh Volodymyrovych, tragically died - the brigade said in a statement.

Reportedly, his wife, Tetyana, who also recently served in the same brigade, and their 7-month-old daughter, Liza, were killed in the Russian attack.

The search for two more children, 9-year-old Serhiy and 8-year-old Zlata, continues, the brigade said.

The brutal murder of an entire family by the aggressor's army resonates with pain in the hearts of all of us! Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims! The enemy will answer for every crime! We will not forget! We will not forgive! - the report says.

It is currently known that 10 people, including 3 children, were killed in yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa.