Yermak had a phone conversation with Advisor to the President of South Africa: Discussed the Peace Formula

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and National Security Adviser to the President of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and the Peace Summit during a telephone conversation. Yermak wrote about this in his Telegram, UNN reports

He also told Mufamada the latest news from the front and discussed further cooperation.

