Yermak had a phone conversation with Advisor to the President of South Africa: Discussed the Peace Formula
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, had a phone conversation with the National Security Advisor to the President of South Africa. They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, the Peace Summit and further cooperation.
Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and National Security Adviser to the President of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and the Peace Summit during a telephone conversation. Yermak wrote about this in his Telegram, UNN reports
Had a phone conversation with National Security Adviser to the President of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi. Discussed the next steps to implement the decisions of the Peace Summit and the implementation of the Peace Formula
He also told Mufamada the latest news from the front and discussed further cooperation.
Recall
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the creation of a national unity government consisting of 11 parliamentary parties.