Yermak briefed the US delegation on the security situation in Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130327 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135725 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223738 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166493 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161054 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146341 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212081 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112743 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199064 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107430 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 95947 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 41245 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90119 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 59497 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223692 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212059 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199045 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225348 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212962 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 59497 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90119 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155399 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154333 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158221 views
Yermak briefed the US delegation on the security situation in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89770 views

The head of the OP Andriy Yermak met with the American delegation and discussed the security situation in Ukraine. The parties discussed Russian attacks, the situation at the frontline, the use of F-16s and the need for additional defense equipment.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, briefed the American delegation led by First Deputy National Security Advisor John Feiner on the security situation and Russia's regular missile attacks on Ukrainian territory, the President's website reports, UNN

Details

“We want to provide you with comprehensive information. Because you know that President Zelensky's position is that the United States is our friend, we are strategic partners, and we want to be as open as possible, because without trust it is impossible to move together to Ukraine's victory. And, of course, we are grateful to the people and government of the United States, to President Biden for their assistance,” the press service quoted Yermak as saying.

Yermak emphasized the Russian attacks that resulted in dozens of civilian deaths and hundreds of wounded, particularly in Poltava and Lviv.

In his turn, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Khortytsia unit, Andriy Hnatov, spoke about the situation at the front, in particular in the Pokrovsk sector, as well as the operation in the Kursk region.

The Acting Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Anatoliy Kryvonozhko informed about the use of F-16s, the tactics of Russian shelling and Ukraine's need for additional air defense systems, air defense systems, missiles, and electronic intelligence.

In addition, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Hanna Hvozdyar spoke about the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense sector, current and potential cooperation with American companies to improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as the need for spare parts and components.

First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized the need to strengthen export controls to prevent critical Western-made technologies from entering Russia (including through third countries), as well as to put sanctions pressure on Russian metallurgical enterprises.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, drew attention to the correlation between the sanctions and the enemy's macroeconomic performance. He emphasized the expediency of strengthening sanctions in the financial sector to prevent Russia from conducting cross-border transactions. In addition, he said, measures should be taken to further limit the spread of Russian oil and the work of Rosatom.

Yermak discusses joint weapons production with U.S. experts31.08.24, 22:08 • 81180 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomyPolitics

