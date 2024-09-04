Yermak briefed the US delegation on the security situation in Ukraine

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, briefed the American delegation led by First Deputy National Security Advisor John Feiner on the security situation and Russia's regular missile attacks on Ukrainian territory, the President's website reports, UNN.

Details

“We want to provide you with comprehensive information. Because you know that President Zelensky's position is that the United States is our friend, we are strategic partners, and we want to be as open as possible, because without trust it is impossible to move together to Ukraine's victory. And, of course, we are grateful to the people and government of the United States, to President Biden for their assistance,” the press service quoted Yermak as saying.

Yermak emphasized the Russian attacks that resulted in dozens of civilian deaths and hundreds of wounded, particularly in Poltava and Lviv.

In his turn, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Khortytsia unit, Andriy Hnatov, spoke about the situation at the front, in particular in the Pokrovsk sector, as well as the operation in the Kursk region.

The Acting Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Anatoliy Kryvonozhko informed about the use of F-16s, the tactics of Russian shelling and Ukraine's need for additional air defense systems, air defense systems, missiles, and electronic intelligence.

In addition, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Hanna Hvozdyar spoke about the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense sector, current and potential cooperation with American companies to improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as the need for spare parts and components.

First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized the need to strengthen export controls to prevent critical Western-made technologies from entering Russia (including through third countries), as well as to put sanctions pressure on Russian metallurgical enterprises.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, drew attention to the correlation between the sanctions and the enemy's macroeconomic performance. He emphasized the expediency of strengthening sanctions in the financial sector to prevent Russia from conducting cross-border transactions. In addition, he said, measures should be taken to further limit the spread of Russian oil and the work of Rosatom.

