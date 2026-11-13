Xbox and MachineGames have announced the development of “Wolfenstein 3”

Xbox and computer game developer MachineGames have announced the development of "Wolfenstein 3" and shown the first development footage, UNN reports.

Details

Development of the game "Wolfenstein 3" has officially begun at MachineGames.

This is one of the most important game series, and the team working on it has done an extraordinary job of continuing its story. We look forward to sharing more details - Xbox CEO Asha Sharma wrote on X.

She also showed the opening lines of the game's script, including the title of the first chapter — Nazitraz.

The game's development was also confirmed by the developers themselves.

Its fame precedes it. "Wolfenstein 3" is in development - the developers wrote on X.

They also showed footage from the motion-capture studio, where actors Brian Bloom (B.J. Blazkowicz) and Debra Wilson (Grace Walker) perform their roles.

Additionally

The latest game in the main series, "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus," was released in 2017 and continued Blazkowicz's story in an alternate reality of the 1960s, where Nazi Germany won World War II. In 2019, the game "Wolfenstein: Youngblood" was also released — a cooperative spin-off whose protagonists are Blazkowicz's twin daughters.

Recall

Rockstar developers announced that preloading Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S would open 9 days before release, showing a new trailer.