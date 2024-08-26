WSJ reports on the deterioration of relations between Russia and France over Durov

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 51025 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136469 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141706 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233865 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170095 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162837 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147376 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217050 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112884 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203697 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 54183 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 36601 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 49727 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106357 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101948 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233866 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217050 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203697 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229860 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217183 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101948 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106357 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157471 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156297 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160115 views
WSJ reports on the deterioration of relations between Russia and France over Durov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30305 views

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained in Paris on suspicion of involvement in crimes. Russia is demanding explanations from France, which has led to tensions between the countries.

The detention of Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov in Paris has strained relations between France and Russia, The Wall Street Journal writes, citing a French official, UNN reports .

Details

The entrepreneur was detained amid growing concern in Europe that the platform is used by “pedophiles, drug traffickers and other criminals,” the newspaper reports. According to French media, Telegram is being investigated for its role in the distribution of child pornography and the alleged refusal of the platform's management to cooperate with the authorities in the fight against it. TF1 TV channel reported that Durov was suspected of involvement in drug trafficking, terrorism, crimes against children and fraud.

In addition, the WSJ writes, Telegram can be used “to recruit Russian agents in Europe,” making Durov valuable to Western intelligence agencies trying to crack encrypted messages on the messenger. According to French officials, France has been the target of “several Russian operations” in recent months, which has angered President Emmanuel Macron and other government officials.

After Durov's detention, the Russian embassy requested an explanation from the French authorities, demanding that his rights be protected and that he be granted consular access, but, according to diplomats, Paris “has so far avoided engaging on this issue.” The Paris prosecutor's office said that an official press statement would be released on August 26.

The Telegram team, commenting on Durov's detention, said that the businessman has nothing to hide and that he travels frequently in Europe, and the platform complies with EU laws, including the Digital Services Act. “It is absurd to claim that the platform or its owner is responsible for its abuse,” they emphasized.

Musk: Durov's detention is an “advertisement” for freedom of speech in the United States25.08.24, 02:06 • 79324 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldTechnologies

