Wreckage of a Shahed attack drone discovered in Romania once again

On Tuesday, September 24, the wreckage of a Shahed attack drone was once again found on the territory of Romania. This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

On Tuesday, September 24, specialists from MApN, MAi and SRI investigated the area south of Plauru, Tulcea County, where some drone fragments were reported to be present. The surveyed area is located outside the settlement of Plauru commune, and no infrastructure was affected. The on-site investigations revealed that the fragments originated from a Russian Geranium-2 drone - the statement said.

It is noted that the wreckage was seized for examination.

Recall

On July 24, the Romanian media reported that a drone had crashed near the village of Plauru. Romania reported explosions during a Russian drone attack in Odesa region.