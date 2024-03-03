World Wildlife Day, International Irish Whiskey Day. What else can be celebrated on March 3

Today, on March 3, in many countries of the world, animal rights activists are holding various events on the occasion of World Wildlife Day, UNN reports.

The event has been celebrated since 2013, according to the decision of the United Nations General Assembly. The date was not chosen by chance - it was on March 3, 1973, that the Convention on the Prohibition of Illegal Trade in Wildlife and their Parts was signed.

According to experts, at that time, the annual profits from this illegal business reached $20 billion.

Ukraine acceded to this Convention in 1999 and committed itself to comply with its rules, which include the elimination of markets where endangered species of flora and fauna are illegally sold.

At the moment, scientists' forecasts for the preservation of wildlife on Earth are rather pessimistic. Over the past 50 years, the number of animals on our planet has decreased by 60%.

During this time, the number of freshwater fauna has decreased by almost 80%.

Fans of Irish today can join the celebration of the Day dedicated to their favorite drink.

The date of the International Irish Whiskey Day celebration on the third day of the third month of the year was not chosen by chance - the classic varieties of this drink are triple distilled. In addition, Irish whiskey must be aged for at least three years.

Also today, on the first Sunday of March, since 2009, a variety of interesting events have been held on the occasion of the World Children's Television and Radio Broadcasting Day at the initiative of UNICEF.

The event provides another platform to communicate and promote the fundamental rights of children. UNICEF and media partners involved in this initiative believe that programs like this are extremely empowering for young people.

They can be a particularly important tool for promoting equality and providing children with the means and language to understand why it is important to promote the rights of all children and youth.

World Hearing Day is celebrated on March 3 at the initiative of the World Health Organization.

The goal of the event is to draw people's attention to ear diseases and early prevention: hygiene, treatment of infectious and cold-related diseases, conscious use of headphones, avoidance of loud noise, etc.

Creative people and fans of literature can also join the International Day of the Writer today.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Eutropius, Cleonikus, and Basilisk, who lived in Asia Minor and suffered for their faith in Christ.

The brothers Eutropius and Cleonikus and their friend Basilisk were preachers. During the intensification of the persecution of Christians, the three were captured and brutally tortured.

On the orders of the local ruler, Eutropius and Cleonikus were crucified, and Basilisk was beheaded.

Vasyl and Isabella celebrate their name days on March 3.