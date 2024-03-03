World Wildlife Day, International Irish Whiskey Day. What else can be celebrated on March 3

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26763 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 96374 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63523 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 259053 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223085 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187885 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228704 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157012 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372020 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35139 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 96375 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 259054 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 205591 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223085 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17919 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26263 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26367 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60948 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 68267 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

World Wildlife Day, International Irish Whiskey Day. What else can be celebrated on March 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33887 views

Animal rights activists around the world are organizing events dedicated to World Wildlife Day and raising awareness about the protection of endangered species.

World Wildlife Day, International Irish Whiskey Day. What else can be celebrated on March 3

Today, on March 3, in many countries  of the world, animal rights activists are holding various events on the occasion of World Wildlife Day, UNN reports.

The event has been celebrated since 2013, according to the decision of the United Nations General Assembly. The date was not chosen by chance - it was on March 3, 1973, that the Convention on the Prohibition of Illegal Trade in Wildlife and their Parts was signed.

According to experts, at that time, the annual profits from this illegal business reached $20 billion.

Ukraine acceded to this Convention in 1999 and committed itself to comply with its rules, which include the elimination of markets where endangered species of flora and fauna are illegally sold.

At the moment, scientists' forecasts for the preservation of wildlife on Earth are rather pessimistic. Over the past 50 years, the number of animals on our planet has decreased by 60%.

During this time, the number of freshwater fauna has decreased by almost 80%.

Fans of Irish today can join the celebration of the Day dedicated to their favorite drink.

The date of the International Irish Whiskey Day celebration on the third day of the third month of the year was not chosen by chance - the classic varieties of this drink are triple distilled. In addition, Irish whiskey must be aged for at least three years.

Also today, on the first Sunday of March, since 2009, a variety of interesting events have been held on the occasion of the World Children's Television and Radio Broadcasting Day at the initiative of UNICEF.

The event provides another platform to communicate and promote the fundamental rights of children. UNICEF and media partners involved in this initiative believe that programs like this are extremely empowering for young people.

They can be a particularly important tool for promoting equality and providing children with the means and language to understand why it is important to promote the rights of all children and youth.

World Hearing Day is celebrated on March 3 at the initiative of the World Health Organization.

The goal of the event is to draw people's attention to ear diseases and early prevention: hygiene, treatment of infectious and cold-related diseases, conscious use of headphones, avoidance of loud noise, etc.

Creative people and fans of literature can also join the International Day of the Writer today.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Eutropius, Cleonikus, and Basilisk, who lived in Asia Minor and suffered for their faith in Christ.

The brothers Eutropius and Cleonikus and their friend Basilisk were preachers. During the intensification of the persecution of Christians, the three were captured and brutally tortured.

On the orders of the local ruler, Eutropius and Cleonikus were crucified, and Basilisk was beheaded.

Vasyl and Isabella celebrate their name days on March 3.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
World Health Organization
UNICEF
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14