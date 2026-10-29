World Stroke Day: how to recognize dangerous symptoms, save a life, and prevent the disease

On October 29, the world observes World Stroke Day—a disease that can cause disability or death within minutes. Its first signs are sometimes mistaken for fatigue or stress, resulting in precious time being lost. UNN explains how to recognize the symptoms, help the affected person, and receive free treatment in Ukraine.

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The World Stroke Organization’s campaign in 2026 is being held under the slogan Every Minute Counts ("Every minute matters"). Its aim is to teach people to recognize the danger in time and call emergency services.

What a stroke is and why it occurs

A stroke is an acute disruption of cerebral blood circulation. Without sufficient oxygen, brain cells begin to die. Consequences may include impaired movement, speech, vision, memory, and coordination. An ischemic stroke occurs because a blood vessel is blocked by a clot and accounts for the majority of cases. A hemorrhagic stroke is caused by a vessel rupturing and bleeding. Treatment for these conditions differs, and it is impossible to determine the type based on external signs: urgent diagnosis using CT or MRI is required.

Contrary to everyday myths, a stroke does not occur only in older people. If a young person has problems with high blood pressure, heart disease, heart rhythm disorders, diabetes, or vascular damage, they are just as likely to suffer a stroke as older patients.

How many strokes are recorded in Ukraine and worldwide

According to WHO estimates, 11.9 million new strokes occurred worldwide in 2021. Approximately one in four adults is at risk of experiencing a stroke during their lifetime. In addition, stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability both in Ukraine and in most countries worldwide.

According to the Ministry of Health, 128,075 Ukrainians were diagnosed with a stroke in 2024. A statement by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration dated October 29, 2026, says that more than 90,000 cases of acute stroke were treated in Ukraine during the first eight months of this year. In turn, Ministry of Health expert Professor Yuriy Flomin reported that 68,116 hospitalizations for acute stroke were recorded during the first half of 2026. The share of hospitalizations at facilities with a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine increased from 86% in 2021 to 96.5% in the first half of 2026.

Speaking about strokes in Ukraine, it is worth emphasizing that, despite the war, access to specialized care for people suffering from this condition is improving. According to the data cited by Flomin, thrombolysis was used in 18% of hospitalizations for ischemic stroke during the first half of 2026, while mechanical thrombectomy was performed in 3.7%. CT, MRI, or angiographic examinations were recorded in 98.1% of hospitalizations for acute stroke.

How to recognize a stroke: five warning signs that should not be ignored

Signs of a stroke usually appear suddenly. Ukrainian doctors advise remembering them using the acronym MOZOK, where

M - speech. The person speaks unclearly, confuses words or does not understand the other person;

O - face. The corner of the mouth droops, and the smile becomes asymmetrical;

Z - dizziness. Balance and coordination are impaired; sometimes a sudden, very severe headache occurs;

O - eyes. Vision suddenly deteriorates, and objects appear double;

K - limbs. An arm or leg becomes weak or numb, more often on one side of the body.

You can also ask a person suspected of having a stroke to smile, repeat a sentence, and raise both arms. Difficulty performing even one of these actions is a reason to call an ambulance immediately.

A severe headache, vomiting, or sudden drowsiness also requires attention, especially if it occurs simultaneously with other signs. Sometimes the symptoms disappear quickly. This may be a transient ischemic attack—a short-term disruption of blood flow to the brain that warns of the risk of a stroke. Even if the person feels better, emergency examination is necessary.

How to recognize a stroke: Ukrainians reminded of dangerous symptoms

First aid for a stroke: what to do before medical professionals arrive

First of all, you should immediately call 103 or 112. The dispatcher needs to be told the address, the symptoms, and that a stroke is suspected. It is also important to remember when the person was last known to be well, as the choice of treatment depends on this.

Until the medics arrive, ensure that the person remains calm and loosen any tight clothing. If the patient is conscious, help them assume a comfortable position. If the person is unconscious but breathing normally, place them on their side. This is done to prevent stomach contents from entering the lungs if the patient begins to vomit. This position also reduces the risk of choking on their own saliva.

If normal breathing is absent, begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation according to the dispatcher’s instructions.

A person suspected of having a brain hemorrhage or thrombosis of the brain’s blood vessels must not be given water, medication, or food. Because of impaired swallowing, they may choke. Aspirin is particularly dangerous among medications. It can harm the person because it thins the blood. This is life-threatening in the case of a hemorrhagic stroke.

Before the medics arrive, prepare the person’s documents, a list of the medications the patient takes, and information about any comorbidities so that dispatch to the hospital is not delayed because of this.

How to receive free stroke treatment in Ukraine

Acute stroke care is covered by the Medical Guarantees Program at hospitals that have the relevant contract with the NHSU. In August 2026, the service reported that there were 179 such facilities.

Free services include an examination by a neurologist, a CT or MRI scan, tests, round-the-clock monitoring, medications, inpatient treatment, food, and early rehabilitation. When indicated, thrombolysis (dissolving a clot with medication), mechanical thrombectomy (removing a clot through the blood vessels), or neurosurgical intervention is performed. The treatment method depends on the type of stroke and when the symptoms began. Thrombolysis is possible only under certain conditions and within a limited time, and it is not used in cases of hemorrhage.

According to international recommendations, emergency neuroimaging should be performed as soon as possible. In Ukraine, the standard provides for aiming to perform a CT or MRI scan no later than 30 minutes after the patient is admitted. The NHSU emphasizes separately that patients should not have to pay for a CT or MRI when a stroke is suspected as part of inpatient care. You can clarify the list of facilities or complain about demands for payment by calling 16-77.

Who is at risk and how to prevent a stroke

The main risk factor in this situation is high blood pressure. It may cause no symptoms while gradually damaging the blood vessels. Smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, physical inactivity, alcohol, and heart rhythm disorders are also dangerous.

To prevent stroke, the WHO recommends monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol; not stopping prescribed treatment; quitting smoking; limiting salt and alcohol; and eating more vegetables and fruit. At least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week is beneficial if there are no contraindications.

For heart rhythm disorders, a doctor may prescribe medications to prevent blood clots. However, taking such medications without medical supervision is dangerous.

Ukraine also has the "Health Screening 40+" program for the early detection of risks, while under the "Affordable Medicines" program, certain medications can be obtained free of charge or with a co-payment.

Life after a stroke: is recovery possible?

Although many strokes still end in the patient’s death at home or in hospital, many patients overcome this condition with the help of medical professionals and survive. However, the consequences of the illness may include impaired movement, speech, memory, or swallowing, as well as anxiety, fatigue, and depressive symptoms. Some patients require long-term—and sometimes lifelong—assistance from others. The prognosis depends on the severity of the stroke, the timeliness of treatment, and rehabilitation.

Rehabilitation begins as soon as the patient’s condition allows. A physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech and language therapist, and psychologist help restore movement, communication, and self-care. The process may take months and requires family support.

After discharge in Ukraine, a person may receive inpatient or outpatient rehabilitation, as indicated. At facilities that have a contract with the NHSU, it is covered by the Medical Guarantees Program. A doctor refers a patient for an inpatient course; transfer from another facility is also possible. The sessions are tailored to each individual: one person may need to learn to walk again, while another may need to restore swallowing or the ability to form words. It is important for relatives to help the person follow the specialists’ recommendations, but not to force them to do exercises beyond their capabilities.

To prevent a recurrent stroke, it is necessary to monitor blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol and follow the doctor’s instructions. Unfortunately, a stroke cannot always be prevented. However, knowing the signs of a stroke according to the B.E.-F.A.S.T. formula, promptly calling 103, and managing risk factors can help save lives and reduce the likelihood of severe consequences.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Health warns that recently more and more middle-aged people have been suffering strokes: as of 2019, more than 62% of stroke cases occurred in people under the age of 70.