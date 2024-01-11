Woman wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 16017 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 37504 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 30304 views

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 34719 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111606 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117022 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148827 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142720 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179154 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172791 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Publications
Woman wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling

Woman wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24840 views

An 87-year-old woman was hospitalized after a Russian shelling in Kherson. Earlier, 108 attacks were recorded in the region.

The Russian army continues to shell the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. An 87-year-old woman was wounded as a result of another attack on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. She is currently hospitalized in a moderate condition, UNN reports, citing the telegram channel of the Kherson City Military Administration.

An hour ago, an 87-year-old woman was wounded in Kherson. At the time of the shelling of the Dniprovsky district of the city by the Russian military from the temporarily occupied left bank, she was in her house.  

- the agency informs.

The victim was reportedly hospitalized in moderate condition.

According to the current information, the woman was diagnosed with contusion, closed head injury and explosive trauma.

Recall

Over the past day, Russians shelled Kherson region 108 times. Three people were injured in Chervonyi Mayak and Novodmytrivka . In particular, a woman received very serious injuries to her legs, so they had to be amputated.

Also, UNN reported that a man in Kherson region was hit by a Russian mine while cultivating fields, according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

