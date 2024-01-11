Woman wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling

The Russian army continues to shell the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. An 87-year-old woman was wounded as a result of another attack on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. She is currently hospitalized in a moderate condition, UNN reports, citing the telegram channel of the Kherson City Military Administration.

An hour ago, an 87-year-old woman was wounded in Kherson. At the time of the shelling of the Dniprovsky district of the city by the Russian military from the temporarily occupied left bank, she was in her house. - the agency informs.

The victim was reportedly hospitalized in moderate condition.

According to the current information, the woman was diagnosed with contusion, closed head injury and explosive trauma.

Recall

Over the past day, Russians shelled Kherson region 108 times. Three people were injured in Chervonyi Mayak and Novodmytrivka . In particular, a woman received very serious injuries to her legs, so they had to be amputated.

Also, UNN reported that a man in Kherson region was hit by a Russian mine while cultivating fields, according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.