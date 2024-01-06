Woman rescued from rubble in Kharkiv region after enemy attack: rescue footage shown

Rescuers rescued a woman from the rubble caused by enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

Details

Reportedly, on the night of January 6, the enemy continued to strike at the residential sector of Kupiansk.

A building of an educational institution and private houses were hit. According to the State Emergency Service, a 60-year-old woman was trapped under the rubble of one house and needed help.

"A resident of the building was on a bed in a room under the destroyed roof structures. The rescuers quickly freed her from the rubble and transported her to an ambulance," the SES said.

Occupants shelled more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region: a lyceum is damaged, there is a victim