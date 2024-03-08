$41.340.03
Wives of the mobilized decided not to hold the rally due to reports of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 47345 views

The wives of mobilized Russian soldiers canceled a rally in Moscow scheduled for March 9 due to reports of possible terrorist attacks in the city.

Wives of the mobilized decided not to hold the rally due to reports of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

Members of the movement of wives of mobilized soldiers "Way Home" announced the cancellation of the action planned for March 9 due to reports of possible terrorist attacks. This is stated in the telegram channel of the movement, reports UNN.

Details

All the media are full of reports of possible terrorist attacks. We have not seen any official reports from the Russian services, but we suggest that you take care and rest tomorrow.

the statement reads

In Moscow, the wives of those mobilized from the Way Home movement lay flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Kremlin's walls every Saturday, demanding demobilization. Rallies are also taking place in the regions.

Context

Earlier, the U.S. Embassy reported on possible terrorist attacks in Moscow, saying they could occur within two days.

US Embassy warns of terrorist attacks planned for moscow08.03.24, 01:42 • 31759 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarNews of the World
