Without rain and with sunshine — a female meteorologist gave the forecast for October 6
Kyiv • UNN
On October 6, it will be dry, sunny, and warm in Ukraine: up to +22°C, and up to +24°C in Zakarpattia. In Kyiv, temperatures of +19°C...+20°C are expected, with no precipitation.
On Tuesday, October 6, Ukrainians can expect dry and warm weather across the country. This was reported by meteorologist Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.
On October 6, an anticyclone will determine the weather across our entire territory; there will be no rain, and there will once again be plenty of sunshine
The maximum air temperature will range from +18° to +22°, while in Zakarpattia it will rise to +24°. Only northeastern Ukraine will be slightly cooler, at +16°...+18°.
Weather in Kyiv
Warm weather is expected in Kyiv tomorrow. Thermometers will show +19°...+20°, and precipitation is unlikely.
Rain will cover the north, with temperatures of up to 21° - weather forecast for October 505.10.26, 08:28 • 5076 views