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Rain will cover the north, with temperatures of up to 21° - weather forecast for October 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Variable cloudiness and predominantly dry weather are expected in Ukraine. Light rain is possible in the north, with daytime temperatures reaching 21°.

Rain will cover the north, with temperatures of up to 21° - weather forecast for October 5

In Ukraine, predominantly dry weather is expected on October 5, with light rain affecting the north. During the day, air temperatures will rise to 21 degrees above zero. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecast, today will be partly cloudy.

No precipitation is expected, except for occasional light rain in the north of the country.

In the northwestern part of the country and in the Carpathians, fog is possible in some places at night and in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly westerly, at 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 5–10° above zero at night and 16–21° during the day.

Amid heatwaves in Europe, at least 35,000 additional deaths recorded26.08.26, 08:58 • 5249 views

Julia Shramko

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