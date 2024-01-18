Why the Russian economy may "overheat" and how it threatens Ukraine: experts explain

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 14528 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 35926 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 29315 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 33993 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111448 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116996 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148747 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142719 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179153 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172791 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 66141 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 76833 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101522 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 66597 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 42336 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 36025 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111457 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289123 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255930 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240921 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 14716 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101532 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148755 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109376 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109205 views
Why the Russian economy may "overheat" and how it threatens Ukraine: experts explain

Why the Russian economy may "overheat" and how it threatens Ukraine: experts explain

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 199977 views

British intelligence warns that Russia's economy could potentially "overheat" due to increased military spending, causing inflation and lower living standards. Experts suggest that this could also push more Russians to serve in the army.

British intelligence reported that Russia's economy could "overheat" due to rising military spending. In a commentary to a journalist of UNN, economic experts Yuriy Havrylechko and Igor Garbaruk explained the principle of this concept and the possible risks for Ukraine due to the decline in living standards in Russia.

"Overheating of the economy is usually a situation where growth expectations are higher than the actual current situation, so prices for goods and services start to rise significantly in the expectation that the future situation will be more favorable than the previous one," Havrylechko said.

When asked how fast this process can develop in Russia, Mr. Gavrilechko replied: "When it comes to putting the economy on a war footing and overheating because of this, there is no clear answer, because on the one hand, there is an absolutely natural process of increasing effective demand within the country due to the fact that more people will be involved in sufficiently high-tech production and will receive above-average wages. On the other hand, the production of consumer goods within the country, multiplied by many sanctioned trade restrictions, does not allow this same demand to be quickly satisfied.

Russia is not starving: Budanov on the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia12.01.24, 12:16 • 23646 views

According to him, there is more money than goods in certain regions and sectors, and this causes prices to rise. "After all, those who sell and produce it will focus on a more solvent population. Accordingly, this widens the gaps in income between different categories of people. However, an increase in the number of poor people, given that Russia is now mobilizing contract soldiers, which means that they are also paid normal money for the war, can free up a certain amount of human resources to join the armed forces. So, on the one hand, the standard of living may decline due to the overheating of the economy, but there is a risk for us that more Russians will join the army, hoping to make money on it," Havrylechko said.

Ihor Garbaruk, an expert in international economics, also commented on the statement by British intelligence that the Russian economy may "overheat" due to the growth of military spending. He notes that Russia may simply transfer more resources to the military-industrial sector, weakening all other sectors of the economy.

"You can't be full of shells. The country needs to be supplied with heat, the country needs to be supplied with electricity, water, etc. Therefore, all the areas that will be immobilized in order to simply increase the production of ammunition or weapons are the key risk. These distortions in the economy can lead to shifts that they will not be able to reverse later. That is, they will pass a certain point of no return, and this will lead to an even greater collapse of the economy," Garbaruk said.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy

