“Whitewashing a name from slander": a lawyer talks about the problems of protecting honor and dignity in Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader
February 28, 08:49 PM

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 33605 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US
February 28, 10:28 PM

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 33492 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 60779 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 57203 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 34000 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188006 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192914 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209387 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197869 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147394 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146837 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151135 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142187 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158745 views
“Whitewashing a name from slander": a lawyer talks about the problems of protecting honor and dignity in Ukraine

“Whitewashing a name from slander": a lawyer talks about the problems of protecting honor and dignity in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123342 views

Lawyer Serhiy Lysenko spoke about the difficulties of considering cases on the protection of honor and dignity in Ukraine. He pointed out the lack of clear definitions and the length of the trials.

Cases on protection of honor, dignity and business reputation constantly attract public attention, as filing such complaints is often the only way to “whitewash your name” from slander by those in power. However, despite the constitutional guarantees, the judicial system often fails to provide effective protection of such rights, and the process of their consideration can drag on for years. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by the managing partner of GRACERS, attorney-at-law Serhii Lysenko.

Currently, our national legislation, unfortunately, does not contain a clear and specific definition of such concepts as dignity, honor or business reputation, as they are general moral and ethical categories. At the same time, they are referred to as personal non-property rights, which are recognized by law as independent objects of judicial protection

- Lysenko noted.

He added that the Constitution provides that a person, his or her life and health, honor and dignity, inviolability and security are the highest social values in Ukraine, but the judicial system does not have such a “strong” position in defending them. 

The lawyer also drew attention to the fact that the courts examine and evaluate the evidence base in different ways. 

Ukrainian courts consider more than a thousand such cases every year. However, it is worth noting that not all judges have the appropriate level of expertise to consider cases of this category... Therefore, there is a critical need for judges to learn to really distinguish between their own value judgments (subjective judgments, assessment of actions, criticism or other statements that do not contain factual data) and factual statements (information about events, things or phenomena that can be verified) 

- he pointed out.

The length of time it takes to review such cases also remains a problem, Lysenko said. While it usually takes up to 6 months, the process can be delayed due to judges' vacations or heavy workloads in the courts.

Viktor Polishchuk, a Ukrainian businessman and owner of the Gulliver shopping and entertainment and business center in Kyiv, filed a lawsuit against the ARMA to protect his honor, dignity and business reputation with the Shevchenkivskyi District Court. In a commentary to UNN, the businessman explainedthat he was forced to go to court because of Elena Duma's statement that he and his wife had “close relations with the Kremlin elite.” Polishchuk emphasized that this information was fictitious and untrue.

In response to a request from UNN , ARMA head Olena Duma explainedthat she accused Polishchuk and his wife of having ties to the “Kremlin elite” because she saw such information in the media.

Court to consider Polishchuk's lawsuit against ARMA on October 10

Having researched the topic, we found out that the information that Viktor Polishchuk's wife Lilia Rizva is allegedly the niece of the wife of Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev appeared in 2015-2016. It was disseminated by the current MP Pavlo Rizanenko in his blogs at the time, but he never provided evidence of this information.

UNN asked Rizanenko to provide documents that would confirm his assumptions, but he refused to comment, citing the fact that he has not been a public figure since 2019.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

