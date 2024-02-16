White House warns Putin against interfering in US elections
Kyiv • UNN
The White House warns Putin against interfering in the U.S. election, including through comments in support of Biden's re-election.
The administration of US President Joe Biden warns Russian President Vladimir Putin against interfering in the US election, including through personal statements. This was stated by White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby during a press briefing, UNN reports.
Details
Putin should stay out of our elections. I think Putin knows very well what this administration has done to counter Russia's malign influence around the world - and certainly its actions in Ukraine
This was Kirby's response to journalists' request to comment on the Russian leader's recent statements that it was in his interest for Joe Biden to be re-elected for a second term.
