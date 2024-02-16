White House warns Putin against interfering in US elections

The administration of US President Joe Biden warns Russian President Vladimir Putin against interfering in the US election, including through personal statements. This was stated by White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby during a press briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Putin should stay out of our elections. I think Putin knows very well what this administration has done to counter Russia's malign influence around the world - and certainly its actions in Ukraine Kirby said.

This was Kirby's response to journalists' request to comment on the Russian leader's recent statements that it was in his interest for Joe Biden to be re-elected for a second term.

