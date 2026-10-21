When rain will come and when warm and dry weather is expected — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast

Ukraine faces two more days of rain, while no precipitation is expected on Saturday. No significant drop in temperature is expected — it will be warm during the day, at 11–20°, reports UNN, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Over the next two days, light and moderate rains are expected in most regions; tomorrow during the day, heavy rains are expected in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, with wind gusts of 15–20 m/s in some parts of the western regions; on Saturday, mostly no precipitation is expected in Ukraine - forecasters reported.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, temperatures will be 6–14° at night; on Friday and Saturday, 1–8° above zero in the western and eastern parts of the country; during the day, 11–17°, reaching 20° in the southern part.

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