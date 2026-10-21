When rain will come and when warm and dry weather is expected — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast
Kyiv • UNN
Rain is expected across Ukraine over the next two days, with heavy rain in Zakarpattia and the Precarpathian region. There will be no precipitation on Saturday, with daytime temperatures reaching 20°C.
Ukraine faces two more days of rain, while no precipitation is expected on Saturday. No significant drop in temperature is expected — it will be warm during the day, at 11–20°, reports UNN, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Over the next two days, light and moderate rains are expected in most regions; tomorrow during the day, heavy rains are expected in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, with wind gusts of 15–20 m/s in some parts of the western regions; on Saturday, mostly no precipitation is expected in Ukraine
According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, temperatures will be 6–14° at night; on Friday and Saturday, 1–8° above zero in the western and eastern parts of the country; during the day, 11–17°, reaching 20° in the southern part.
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