Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Bloomberg

A bilateral meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is planned after the plenary session of the APEC summit. This was reported by the Russian dictator’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

What else the Russian dictator’s aide reported:

Moscow expects a substantive conversation between Putin and Trump;

Putin’s and Xi Jinping’s talks in Shenzhen were useful for both countries;

The leaders of Russia and China touched on the topic of the negotiation process in Abu Dhabi;

Putin’s conversation with Xi Jinping took place in a friendly atmosphere;

A decision on Putin’s participation in the G20 summit in Miami is unlikely to be made today or tomorrow.

"Pressure on Russia to end the war" — Sybiha on Ukraine's expectations from the trilateral China-U.S.-Russia meeting

We remind you

US President Donald Trump plans to meet separately with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 19, in China, in addition to their already scheduled trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.