What will the schools of the future look like? In Min, the figures showed the concept of transformation

The Ministry of digital transformation of Ukraine presented the concept of school transformation, where attention is focused on security and barrier-free, reports UNN.

Today, most schools in Ukraine are built according to five typical Soviet projects — these are old, dark rooms with non-functional use of space. To show what the educational institutions of the future can look like, we present the school transformation project. Educational institutions will turn into modern spaces where children can not only acquire knowledge, but also develop and relax in comfortable conditions - - reported in the Ministry of Digital Development.

What will change in schools after the transformation:

Barrier-Free: an accessible space where students and teachers have equal access to knowledge and opportunities

Safety: high-quality shelters where you can not only wait out anxiety, but also relax and feel psychological security

comfortable space for development: children will be able to create their own projects, grow plants in the yard or assemble robots in workshops