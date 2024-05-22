What will the schools of the future look like? In Min, the figures showed the concept of transformation
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of digital transformation of Ukraine presented the concept of transforming schools into modern, safe, barrier-free spaces with comfortable conditions for children to gain knowledge, development and Recreation.
Today, most schools in Ukraine are built according to five typical Soviet projects — these are old, dark rooms with non-functional use of space. To show what the educational institutions of the future can look like, we present the school transformation project. Educational institutions will turn into modern spaces where children can not only acquire knowledge, but also develop and relax in comfortable conditions
What will change in schools after the transformation:
Barrier-Free: an accessible space where students and teachers have equal access to knowledge and opportunities
Safety: high-quality shelters where you can not only wait out anxiety, but also relax and feel psychological security
comfortable space for development: children will be able to create their own projects, grow plants in the yard or assemble robots in workshops
The developed transformation model will allow us to quickly transform educational institutions in the liberated regions into modern spaces. And in the future, we plan to scale the project so that every child gets knowledge and develops in schools that motivate, not suppress