What will the schools of the future look like? In Min, the figures showed the concept of transformation

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85910 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151094 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155057 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251203 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174347 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165575 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226368 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36499 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34339 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68483 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36581 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62596 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251203 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226368 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212380 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238103 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224861 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85910 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62596 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68483 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113098 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113977 views
What will the schools of the future look like? In Min, the figures showed the concept of transformation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29677 views

The Ministry of digital transformation of Ukraine presented the concept of transforming schools into modern, safe, barrier-free spaces with comfortable conditions for children to gain knowledge, development and Recreation.

The Ministry of digital transformation of Ukraine presented the concept of school transformation, where attention is focused on security and barrier-free, reports UNN.

Today, most schools in Ukraine are built according to five typical Soviet projects — these are old, dark rooms with non-functional use of space. To show what the educational institutions of the future can look like, we present the school transformation project. Educational institutions will turn into modern spaces where children can not only acquire knowledge, but also develop and relax in comfortable conditions 

- - reported in the Ministry of Digital Development.

What will change in schools after the transformation:

Barrier-Free: an accessible space where students and teachers have equal access to knowledge and opportunities

Safety: high-quality shelters where you can not only wait out anxiety, but also relax and feel psychological security

comfortable space for development: children will be able to create their own projects, grow plants in the yard or assemble robots in workshops

The developed transformation model will allow us to quickly transform educational institutions in the liberated regions into modern spaces. And in the future, we plan to scale the project so that every child gets knowledge and develops in schools that motivate, not suppress

- added in the Department.
Antonina Tumanova

