On October 29, the world observes World Stroke Day and World Psoriasis Day under the auspices of international medical organizations. According to the new-style church calendar, Saint Anastasia the Roman, a venerable martyr, is commemorated, while according to the old style, Saint Longinus the Centurion, who stood by the Lord’s Cross, is remembered, UNN reports.

World Stroke Day

The date was established by the World Stroke Organization in 2006. The event is intended to draw public attention to cerebrovascular diseases, which are among the leading causes of disability and death worldwide. The day emphasizes the importance of prevention (controlling blood pressure, quitting smoking, and eating a healthy diet) and raising public awareness of the first symptoms of stroke using the BRAIN/FAST acronym, when timely assistance within the “golden window” of 4.5 hours can minimize severe consequences for the brain.

World Psoriasis Day

Established in 2004 at the initiative of the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations and officially supported by the World Health Organization. The medical observance aims to raise awareness of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis—chronic autoimmune diseases affecting more than 125 million people worldwide. The event calls for overcoming the stigmatization and social isolation of patients, expanding access to modern biological medicines, and providing comprehensive psychological and dermatological care.

International Financial Independence Day

A popular international observance dedicated to promoting financial literacy, personal budget planning, and investment culture. The observance encourages people to build financial safety nets, optimize debt obligations, develop passive sources of income, and achieve personal material freedom from daily economic instability.

World Ultrasound Day

A professional and scientific observance for ultrasound diagnostics specialists, recognizing the revolutionary contribution of ultrasound technologies to medicine, industry, and scientific research. In healthcare, ultrasound is one of the safest, most accessible, and most highly informative methods for imaging organs, blood vessels, and fetal development during pregnancy.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Anastasia the Roman, a venerable martyr—a Christian maiden who was raised in a monastery near Rome. During the persecution under Emperor Decius, she openly professed her faith in Christ before the governor Probus, endured brutal torture, and accepted a martyr’s death by beheading.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Longinus the Centurion —a Roman centurion who stood guard by the Lord’s Cross on Golgotha and witnessed the crucifixion and subsequent Resurrection of Christ. Having seen the miracles, Longinus believed in the Savior, refused the bribe offered by the Jewish elders, left military service, and set out to preach the Gospel in his homeland of Cappadocia, where he was later executed on the orders of Pontius Pilate.