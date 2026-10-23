What is celebrated on October 23 in Ukraine and around the world

$45.030.0550.560.03
ukenru
04:32 AM • 214 views
Drones attacked the occupied territories and regions of the Russian Federation; a fire broke out at a Russian military base in Berdiansk
04:11 AM • 3206 views
Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine overnight; there are wounded people, fires, and damaged houses
03:37 AM • 7192 views
Ukraine has received a new Stormbird strike drone for precision attacks — what makes it special
02:38 AM • 10841 views
Putin stated that Ukrainians and Russians share "genetic" unity, referring to unspecified studies and once again speaking of fraternal peoples
01:56 AM • 10997 views
In Moscow, a “palace” with a spa, saunas, and swimming pools will be opened for participants in the war against Ukraine
12:18 AM • 10816 views
Finland will provide Ukraine with 10 diesel locomotives to replace those destroyed by Russian attacks
11:56 PM • 11077 views
Witkoff is optimistic about the prospects for Ukraine-Russia talks, Vance saysVideo
11:15 PM • 10723 views
The Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" aircraft caught fire while landing in JapanPhotoVideo
October 22, 10:17 PM • 12065 views
Ukrainian troops traveled more than 15 km underground and emerged behind Russian lines in the Kupiansk sector — details of the operation
October 22, 09:38 PM • 12819 views
Ukraine, together with Nokia and ICEYE, will work on creating its own satellite communications system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
0m/s
98%
754mm
Popular news
Star actor who appeared in the films "Top Gun" and "Alien" has diedVideoOctober 22, 07:26 PM • 12290 views
Ukrainian Tutierov scores his debut goal for "Sunderland" in the Europa League – how other Ukrainians performed in European competitionsVideoOctober 22, 09:00 PM • 9446 views
Trump asked Google to rename the Atlantic Ocean the "Trump Ocean," but was refusedOctober 22, 09:06 PM • 11072 views
A musical about Amy Winehouse’s life will be created in London – the singer’s father has joined the projectOctober 22, 10:06 PM • 7556 views
Russia is preparing another increase in gasoline prices due to a fuel shortage following strikes on oil refineries01:17 AM • 10373 views
Publications
Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timberOctober 22, 06:15 PM • 23370 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhotoOctober 22, 03:37 PM • 32129 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
Exclusive
October 22, 02:35 PM • 29319 views
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice awardOctober 22, 01:22 PM • 31670 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantagesOctober 22, 12:28 PM • 38764 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Marco Rubio
Nicușor Dan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The former television-presenter couple whose romance caused a scandal have announced their engagement to each other03:05 AM • 1990 views
Trump accused LeBron James of disrespecting the United States because of his conduct during the national anthem02:06 AM • 2778 views
A Monet painting that had not been shown to the public for more than 100 years was sold for $56 million01:05 AM • 3296 views
Miley Cyrus made the dream of a fan battling cancer come true — the singer personally shaved her headPhoto12:06 AM • 4166 views
“Lost” star Evangeline Lilly explained why she left Hollywood at the height of her popularity11:06 PM • 6342 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
The Guardian
Forbes
Series

What is celebrated on October 23 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

October 23 marks Mole Day, Snow Leopard Day, Advertisers’ Day, and Kabuki syndrome day. Believers honor the Apostle James.

What is celebrated on October 23 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 23, the world marks Mole Day and International Snow Leopard Day, and also celebrates Advertising Creation Day. According to the new-style church calendar, Saint James the Apostle, the brother of the Lord according to the flesh, is commemorated, while according to the old style, Saint Martyr Eulampius and Saint Martyr Eulampia are remembered, reports UNN.

Mole Day

An unofficial but very popular professional and educational celebration in the global scientific community, dedicated to the mole, the basic unit of measurement for the amount of substance in the SI system. The date and time of the celebration directly refer to Avogadro's number: it is observed between 6:02 a.m. and 6:02 p.m. on October 23. Launched in 1991 at the initiative of American chemistry teacher Maurice Oler, the holiday aims to interest pupils and students in chemistry, promote the exact sciences, and demonstrate the importance of molecular calculations in modern physics, pharmacology, and materials science.

International Snow Leopard Day

A global environmental observance established in October 2013 at the First Global Snow Leopard Conservation Forum in Bishkek, where representatives of the 12 countries within the predator's range signed the Bishkek Declaration. The event is intended to draw attention to the conservation of the irbis—the rare mammal of the cat family that is threatened with extinction because of poaching, habitat loss, and climate change in the mountainous regions of Central and South Asia.

Advertising Workers' Day

An unofficial professional holiday for marketers, public relations specialists, copywriters, creative directors, and advertising professionals. The date brings together the community of media-content creators and is dedicated to assessing the advertising industry's impact on economic development, shaping consumer culture, and promoting ethical standards and respect for consumer rights in modern digital and traditional media.

International Kabuki Syndrome Awareness Day

A global medical observance dedicated to a rare genetic disorder first described by Japanese scientists Niikawa and Kuroki in 1981. The syndrome is characterized by distinctive facial features, growth retardation, intellectual disabilities, and skeletal abnormalities. The day aims to unite patients' families, raise funds for genetic research, and promote the inclusion of people with this diagnosis.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint James the Apostle, the brother of the Lord according to the flesh—the first bishop of Jerusalem and the son of Righteous Joseph the Betrothed from his first marriage. The Apostle James enjoyed particular authority in the first Christian community, presided over the Apostolic Council in Jerusalem, and wrote the Catholic Epistle, which is part of the New Testament. He ended his earthly journey with a martyr's death in 62, when Jewish leaders threw him from the roof of the Jerusalem Temple and stoned him for preaching about Christ.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Martyr Eulampius and Saint Martyr Eulampia—brother and sister who suffered for the Christian faith during the reign of Emperor Maximian in the city of Nicomedia. After being tortured twice and demonstrating unwavering faith, they refused to offer sacrifices to idols. Eulampius was then beheaded with a sword, while his sister departed to the Lord from emotional anguish and suffering before the sentence could be carried out. 

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Bishkek