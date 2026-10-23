What is celebrated on October 23 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 23, the world marks Mole Day and International Snow Leopard Day, and also celebrates Advertising Creation Day. According to the new-style church calendar, Saint James the Apostle, the brother of the Lord according to the flesh, is commemorated, while according to the old style, Saint Martyr Eulampius and Saint Martyr Eulampia are remembered, reports UNN.

Mole Day

An unofficial but very popular professional and educational celebration in the global scientific community, dedicated to the mole, the basic unit of measurement for the amount of substance in the SI system. The date and time of the celebration directly refer to Avogadro's number: it is observed between 6:02 a.m. and 6:02 p.m. on October 23. Launched in 1991 at the initiative of American chemistry teacher Maurice Oler, the holiday aims to interest pupils and students in chemistry, promote the exact sciences, and demonstrate the importance of molecular calculations in modern physics, pharmacology, and materials science.

International Snow Leopard Day

A global environmental observance established in October 2013 at the First Global Snow Leopard Conservation Forum in Bishkek, where representatives of the 12 countries within the predator's range signed the Bishkek Declaration. The event is intended to draw attention to the conservation of the irbis—the rare mammal of the cat family that is threatened with extinction because of poaching, habitat loss, and climate change in the mountainous regions of Central and South Asia.

Advertising Workers' Day

An unofficial professional holiday for marketers, public relations specialists, copywriters, creative directors, and advertising professionals. The date brings together the community of media-content creators and is dedicated to assessing the advertising industry's impact on economic development, shaping consumer culture, and promoting ethical standards and respect for consumer rights in modern digital and traditional media.

International Kabuki Syndrome Awareness Day

A global medical observance dedicated to a rare genetic disorder first described by Japanese scientists Niikawa and Kuroki in 1981. The syndrome is characterized by distinctive facial features, growth retardation, intellectual disabilities, and skeletal abnormalities. The day aims to unite patients' families, raise funds for genetic research, and promote the inclusion of people with this diagnosis.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint James the Apostle, the brother of the Lord according to the flesh—the first bishop of Jerusalem and the son of Righteous Joseph the Betrothed from his first marriage. The Apostle James enjoyed particular authority in the first Christian community, presided over the Apostolic Council in Jerusalem, and wrote the Catholic Epistle, which is part of the New Testament. He ended his earthly journey with a martyr's death in 62, when Jewish leaders threw him from the roof of the Jerusalem Temple and stoned him for preaching about Christ.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Martyr Eulampius and Saint Martyr Eulampia—brother and sister who suffered for the Christian faith during the reign of Emperor Maximian in the city of Nicomedia. After being tortured twice and demonstrating unwavering faith, they refused to offer sacrifices to idols. Eulampius was then beheaded with a sword, while his sister departed to the Lord from emotional anguish and suffering before the sentence could be carried out.