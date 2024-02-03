Wet snow and rain with wind and up to 8° C: weather forecast for today

Today in Ukraine there will be sleet and rain, it will be windy, and the temperature will fluctuate between 3 degrees below zero and 8 degrees above zero throughout the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be sleet and rain at night in the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, and during the day in Ukraine.

West, southwest wind, 7-12 m/s, at night in the west of the country, during the day in most regions gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Temperatures at night will be from 2° C to 3° C, during the day 3-8° C, and on the Left Bank 0-5° C.

In the Carpathians, snow and rain, in some places ice, icy roads; temperature at night 3-8° Celsius, during the day from 3° Celsius to 2° Celsius.

