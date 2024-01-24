Western sanctions have led to an increase in airfares in Russia by almost 50%

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 12019 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 32841 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 27404 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 32403 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111107 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116955 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148579 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142711 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179144 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172788 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 65005 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 75669 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101189 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 65237 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 40896 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 32929 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111119 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288936 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240745 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 12076 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101189 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148581 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109239 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109070 views
Actual
Western sanctions have led to an increase in airfares in Russia by almost 50%

Western sanctions have led to an increase in airfares in Russia by almost 50%

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27216 views

Due to western sanctions affecting Russian civil aviation, airfares in Russia have increased by 48.4% in almost two years.

As a result of Western sanctions against Russia, airfares  in Russia have become 48.4% more expensive in almost two years, according to Russian media, UNN reports. 

Details 

As noted, Western sanctions that hit Russian civil aviation and cut off carriers from aircraft repairs and spare parts have provoked the strongest jump in airfares. 

By the end of 2023, the cost of an economy class ticket per thousand kilometers increased by 24.5%. Over the two years of the war, airfares have become 48.4% more expensive, and last year the price increase accelerated: in 2022, it was 19.2%.

Japan and the United States agree to maintain sanctions against Russia and support Ukraine23.01.24, 14:57 • 106676 views

As noted, the rise in airfares has been unprecedented since 2008, when amid the global financial crisis and the collapse of the ruble, carriers raised prices by 33.5% on average. 

Initially, budgetary injections helped to keep passenger prices down: the year before last, the government allocated 170 billion rubles to carriers to subsidize ticket prices. But last summer, the effect of the budget money wore off. 

Companies' costs are rising as it becomes increasingly difficult for them to find spare parts to repair airliners that are failing one by one. In January-November last year, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency, the country recorded 670 air accidents, 400 of which were due to the failure of equipment, including engines. Since the beginning of 2024, at least seven planes of Russian airlines, including Aeroflot and Pobeda, have broken down during a flight and made forced landings.

EU considers sanctions on Russian aluminum in new package, but nuclear or LNG 'not available' - Politico23.01.24, 14:15 • 34364 views

The increased costs of airlines are due, in particular, to the need to substitute imported spare parts, the Central Bank of Russia writes in its review of the state of the regional economy. "For example, the cost of fuel for one major airline increased by an average of a quarter in the first nine months of 2023, and fleet maintenance by one and a half times. In total, this resulted in an increase in the cost of the flight by more than 30%," the regulator writes.

Last year, Russian airlines carried 105.4 million passengers, while international traffic was down 59% compared to 2019, and the total was down 19%. 

According to analysts, all this leaves no chance of lowering prices for passengers and airfares will continue to rise. 

Not allowing Russia to circumvent sanctions literally means blocking terror - Zelenskyy18.01.24, 20:44 • 41648 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

Contact us about advertising