Japan and the United States agree to maintain sanctions against Russia and support Ukraine

Japan and the United States said on Tuesday they will continue to work with each other to maintain sanctions against Russia and support Ukraine in accordance with the agreement reached by the Group of Seven last year, UNN reports citing Reuters.

During an hour-long meeting with U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemi, Japan's Undersecretary of the Treasury for International Affairs Masato Kanda said the two sides also exchanged frank views on the global economy, among other issues.

"The Group of Seven, which includes Japan, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and the European Union, pledged in May to limit exports to Russia that could finance its military efforts in Ukraine. Japan holds the group's presidency in 2023.