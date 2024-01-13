Weekend weather: snow and frosts down to 20 degrees

It will snow in most regions this weekend. The air temperature will drop to 20 degrees below zero at night, and the maximum temperature during the day will be 7 degrees below zero. This was warned by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

On Saturday and Sunday in most regions there will be snow, only today in the eastern, at night and in the southern regions there will be no precipitation.

The temperature will be 9-15° at night and 2-7° below zero during the day. In the eastern, northeastern regions and in the Carpathians, it will be the coldest - 15-20° at night, 8-14° below zero during the day.

There is ice on the country's roads.

Frost is expected to ease on Monday. On January 15, there will be no significant precipitation in Ukraine, with snow only in the eastern, northeastern regions and in the Carpathians. Temperatures are expected to rise to 1-6° Celsius at night and 3° Celsius to 4° Celsius during the day.