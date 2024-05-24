Power engineers proposed to distribute energy consumption on weekends, at lunchtime and at night

The schedules of hourly outages are affected by weather conditions, as well as consumption volumes and levels. Weekend power outages will depend on weather conditions. Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

First of all, the schedules are influenced by weather conditions, consumption volume, consumption level, and the ability to distribute electricity based on the constant risk and existing shelling of energy infrastructure. Therefore, this is a matter of a number of factors, assuming that one of the main factors is the level of consumption. We call on the population and industry to consume efficiently and responsibly - Kolisnyk said.

He noted that weekend power outages depend on weather conditions.

Traditionally, during weekends, we have a decrease in consumption, so we can say that during certain hours we will have more reliable conditions for the distribution of electricity. We urge the public to distribute consumption and switching on household appliances at lunchtime and at night on weekends - Kolisnyk added.

Recall

On May 24, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00.