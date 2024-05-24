ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Power engineers proposed to distribute energy consumption on weekends, at lunchtime and at night

Power engineers proposed to distribute energy consumption on weekends, at lunchtime and at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26615 views

The schedules of hourly power outages in Ukraine are affected by weather conditions, consumption volumes and levels, and the ability to distribute electricity due to the ongoing risk and shelling of energy infrastructure, with outages on weekends depending on weather conditions.

The schedules of hourly outages are affected by weather conditions, as well as consumption volumes and levels. Weekend power outages will depend on weather conditions. Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

First of all, the schedules are influenced by weather conditions, consumption volume, consumption level, and the ability to distribute electricity based on the constant risk and existing shelling of energy infrastructure. Therefore, this is a matter of a number of factors, assuming that one of the main factors is the level of consumption. We call on the population and industry to consume efficiently and responsibly

- Kolisnyk said.

He noted that weekend power outages depend on weather conditions.

Traditionally, during weekends, we have a decrease in consumption, so we can say that during certain hours we will have more reliable conditions for the distribution of electricity. We urge the public to distribute consumption and switching on household appliances at lunchtime and at night on weekends

- Kolisnyk added. 

Recall

On May 24, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

