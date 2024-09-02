We will still come to digital elections - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the possibility of holding online elections in the future. He also announced the creation of digital services for students and customs, as well as the presentation of the educational app Mriya.
In the future, elections in Ukraine may be held online. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a thematic lesson in one of the educational institutions of Zaporizhzhia, UNN reports.
There are mechanisms that I really want us to change. We will come to communicate with the President, the Government and local authorities through digitalization
According to him, special services will be created for students and for customs.
We will work on digitalization as long as we can elect our leaders online, as quickly as possible. Digital elections - we will come to this anyway
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in September they will present the educational application “Mriya”.