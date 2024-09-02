We will still come to digital elections - Zelenskyy

In the future, elections in Ukraine may be held online. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a thematic lesson in one of the educational institutions of Zaporizhzhia, UNN reports.

There are mechanisms that I really want us to change. We will come to communicate with the President, the Government and local authorities through digitalization ,” Zelensky says.

According to him, special services will be created for students and for customs.

We will work on digitalization as long as we can elect our leaders online, as quickly as possible. Digital elections - we will come to this anyway - Zelensky said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in September they will present the educational application “Mriya”.