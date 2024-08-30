“We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror.” Zelensky reacts to Russian attack on Kharkiv

Russian troops hit ordinary houses in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. The strike would not have taken place if the Defense Forces had the ability to destroy enemy military aircraft where they are based, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports.

The Russian strike on Kharkiv was aimed at people, at ordinary houses. All services are involved in the rescue operation. I thank everyone who is helping to save lives right now. This strike was a Russian guided bomb. A strike that would not have happened if our Defense Forces had the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft where they are based. We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror. This is an absolutely fair need. And there is no rational reason to limit Ukraine's defense. We need long-range capabilities. We need the implementation of air defense agreements for Ukraine. This is about saving lives