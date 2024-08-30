ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

“We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror.” Zelensky reacts to Russian attack on Kharkiv

“We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror.” Zelensky reacts to Russian attack on Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26424 views

Russia launched a guided missile attack on residential buildings in Kharkiv. Zelenskyy called on partners to provide Ukraine with long-range capabilities and air defense equipment to protect it from Russian terror.

Russian troops hit ordinary houses in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb.  The strike would not have taken place if the Defense Forces had the ability to destroy enemy military aircraft where they are based, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports

The Russian strike on Kharkiv was aimed at people, at ordinary houses. All services are involved in the rescue operation. I thank everyone who is helping to save lives right now. This strike was a Russian guided bomb. A strike that would not have happened if our Defense Forces had the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft where they are based. We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror. This is an absolutely fair need. And there is no rational reason to limit Ukraine's defense. We need long-range capabilities. We need the implementation of air defense agreements for Ukraine. This is about saving lives

- Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

